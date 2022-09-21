Prince Harry ‘lost his anchor’ with Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry is reported to have lost his final “anchor” tying him to the royal family.

According to a psychotherapist and body language specialist, Prince Harry is reported to have lost his final “anchor” tying him to the royal family with the passing of his cherished grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Dr. Robi Ludwig made the remark, telling Fox News that Prince Harry’s face showed just how much he had sacrificed for his life with Meghan Markle.

According to Ludwig, “Harry has to focus on his wife, indicated by his body language of holding her hand and leaning toward her.”

“Harry looks sad about the day and one can imagine feels like a man between two worlds… He’s given up a lot and his contemplative face is showing the pain for everything that has happened over the years,” she added.

Ludwig continued,“I don’t think Harry ever anticipated that his actions would cause this type of lasting strife. If the queen was his anchor to the family, that, too, has been lost.”

