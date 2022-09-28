Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appears ‘distant’: Trouble in Paradise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly begun growing apart.

Body language expert Jess Enrique Rosas made the claim.

He pointed to their body language inside the car at the Queen’s funeral.

Advertisement

There is “trouble in paradise,” according to experts, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly begun growing apart.

The Body Language Guy, a body language expert, Jess Enrique Rosas, made this claim.

He made mention of the ‘clear distance’ between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Queen’s funeral and pointed to their body language.

Particularly when they both get inside the Rolls Royce and move to the opposite sides of the vehicle.

“Meghan enters the car. Harry gets into the car. He’s quite close to Meghan; he’s about to cross his leg and he pauses that action. He’s about to cross his leg but he doesn’t,” Mr Rosas explains.

“He sits on his seat farther away from Meghan. And she does the same. They are quite close, intimate space, and by the time the door is shut, Harry slides to his side and Meghan is sliding to hers. They distanced themselves from each other.”

Advertisement

During the course of the his revelations on his personal YouTube account, he also added, “They don’t stay in their places, they get away from each other. No hand holding now.”

Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle even below than Princess Alexandra The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost support after quitting their jobs...