Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appears ‘distant’: Trouble in Paradise
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appears ‘distant’: Trouble in Paradise

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appears ‘distant’: Trouble in Paradise

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appears ‘distant’: Trouble in Paradise

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appears ‘distant’: Trouble in Paradise

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly begun growing apart.
  • Body language expert Jess Enrique Rosas made the claim.
  • He pointed to their body language inside the car at the Queen’s funeral.
Advertisement

There is “trouble in paradise,” according to experts, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly begun growing apart.

The Body Language Guy, a body language expert, Jess Enrique Rosas, made this claim.

He made mention of the ‘clear distance’ between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Queen’s funeral and pointed to their body language.

Particularly when they both get inside the Rolls Royce and move to the opposite sides of the vehicle.

“Meghan enters the car. Harry gets into the car. He’s quite close to Meghan; he’s about to cross his leg and he pauses that action. He’s about to cross his leg but he doesn’t,” Mr Rosas explains.

“He sits on his seat farther away from Meghan. And she does the same. They are quite close, intimate space, and by the time the door is shut, Harry slides to his side and Meghan is sliding to hers. They distanced themselves from each other.”

Advertisement

During the course of the his revelations on his personal YouTube account, he also added, “They don’t stay in their places, they get away from each other. No hand holding now.”

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle even below than Princess Alexandra
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle even below than Princess Alexandra

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost support after quitting their jobs...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story