Prince Harry, Meghan Markle even below than Princess Alexandra

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost support after quitting their jobs as working royals.

Prince Andrew is unpopular because of his involvement in a sex scandal.

Some royal admirers are pleased with the most recent updates made to the royal family’s official website since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew were put below Princess Alexandra on the website, a significant number of royal admirers voiced their happiness.

