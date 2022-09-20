Advertisement
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle misses their kids Archie & Lilibet

  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle misses their kids Archie & Lilibet.
  • Meghan’s mother Doria is in the US with Lilibet and Archie.
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle said they missed their children Archie & Lilibet “like crazy,” during their extended stay to the UK owing to Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

According to reports, Meghan’s mother Doria is in the US with Lilibet and Archie.

The royal couple were getting ready to leave the Queen’s burial on Monday and head back to Montecito to be with their kids practically immediately.

They have been FaceTiming the children every day because they have missed them so much, the insider told, but they are eager to see and embrace them again after a difficult few weeks.

According to the insider, Meghan and Harry can’t wait to meet Archie and Lilibet.

Earlier, Meghan halted the release of fresh episodes of her podcast on Spotify while the nation observed the Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

While Prince Harry gave a very personal tribute to the late Queen, expressing how much he treasured his time with his grandmother and promised to uphold his father King Charles as the future monarch, Prince Harry also paid respect to the late Queen.

