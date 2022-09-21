Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘relieved’ as they leave ‘toxic’ funeral

Following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen having a change of mood.

As they sat in their cars to head back to Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen to be inconsolable.

A Sussex supporter posted the picture on Twitter with the caption “I hope they never go back to that toxicity”.

Using the caption “If their faces don’t say it all – I hope they never go back to that toxicity, especially, Meghan”, a Sussex supporter posted the picture on Twitter.

In the comments, supporters of Harry and Meghan Sussex expressed their sorrow for the newlyweds.

One person commented: : “The root of Harry’s issues is Prince William. He can’t compete with him NO MATTER WHAT. Harry’s frustrated being the younger brother of the future King. This is something he’s had to deal with all his life. We are just seeing it. Hopefully he will realize he’s blessed & return.”

one more said: “Harry loved his grandma and misses her. But, I also think he is thinking what he is going to do as he is suppose to be in service to his King/Father and if as everyone say his Grandma was abt duty, then maybe he is rethinking a complete walk away. Remember they 50% Commitment.”

“I feel sorry for him as I bet his grandmother was the next best thing to his mother to him and now he’s lost her too,” a third wrote.

“How can I family be so cruel. They may not be doing Royal duties but they still support multiple charities. They still do for others,” asked one of them.

