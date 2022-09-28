Prince Harry risks going bankrupt after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry may forfeit a sizable sum of money if he refrains from attacking his family.

He received £17.5 million of the £35 million book deal, which includes four volumes.

Robert Jobson said Harry must “own every word” in the book.

Advertisement

According to sources, Prince Harry wants to alter some of the events in his future biography as a result of the passing of Queen Elizabeth. However, the Duke of Sussex may forfeit a sizable sum of money if he refrains from attacking his family.

Harry received £17.5 million of the £35 million book deal, which includes four volumes, one of which will be released this year, according to the UK’s Daily Express.

Robert Jobson, a royal specialist who supports the monarchy, said Harry must “own every word” in the book.

“As it’s an autobiography and we know it’s been penned by somebody else but the fact is he’s got to own every word, hasn’t he?,” Jobson said to an Australian television station.

If individuals dispute on the narrative, he continued, “The narrative whatever way you look at it, if people disagree then you’ve got a problem because it’s going to be down as the narrative for William and his father.”

The expert said, “He’s not even done a Diana, Her True Story because she could say it was written by Andrew Morton. This was written by him.”

Advertisement

Jobson asserts, “I don’t know if he can dampen it down because if does then the amount of money he’s been paid the publishers might turn around and say, we don’t want to pay you the rest.”

Also Read King Charles ready to accept Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be able to rejoin the royal...