Prince Harry said to be very unlucky as he did not meet Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is thought to be very unlucky since, despite visiting the UK with bride Meghan Markle, he did not get to meet his grandmother Queen Elizabeth the last time.

Without their children Lilibet and Archie, Harry and Meghan arrived in the United Kingdom last Saturday.

A brief announcement from Buckingham Palace announcing her passing sparked ten days of national grief and a flood of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

It said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,”

“The King (Charles) and The Queen Consort (Camilla) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Royal expert Chris Ship said, “Very sad for Prince Harry that – despite being in the UK – he didn’t get to see his grandmother, The Queen before she passed away.

“They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family. #QueenElizabeth.”

