Prince Harry ‘struggling’ with workaholic wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry made a brief cameo in wife Meghan Markle’s first episode of podcast.

Author and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop says he is ‘struggling’ with more work load.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their first official visit to the UK.

Advertisement

According to author and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, Prince Harry is “struggling” as his wife Meghan Markle takes on more work. Prince Harry made a brief cameo in his wife’s first episode of Archetypes with Serena Williams as a guest.

Ms. Dunlop commented to Palace Confidential, “”I think Harry’s struggling with it. Poor old Harry. Who is front of The Cut? It’s Meghan. Who is hosting the podcast? It’s Meghan.

“Where’s Harry? I feel sorry for Harry. He’s like the in-between guy. Meghan is off there in the fast lane.”

It coincides with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first visit to the UK since their return for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last week.

Harry and Meghan will attend events in Manchester and London before departing for Germany to commemorate the Invictus Games’ one-year anniversary.

Although it is unknown if they will pay the Queen a visit at Balmoral, it is believed unlikely given that the pair has travelled without their children Archie and Lili.

Advertisement

Also Read ﻿Princess Diana memories have been ‘edited’: Omid Scobie The life of Princess Diana was carefully edited to enhance the royal...