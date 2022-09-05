Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry ‘struggling’ with workaholic wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘struggling’ with workaholic wife Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry ‘struggling’ with workaholic wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted travelling with their private doctor

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry made a brief cameo in wife Meghan Markle’s first episode of podcast.
  • Author and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop says he is ‘struggling’ with more work load.
  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their first official visit to the UK.
Advertisement

According to author and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, Prince Harry is “struggling” as his wife Meghan Markle takes on more work. Prince Harry made a brief cameo in his wife’s first episode of Archetypes with Serena Williams as a guest.

Ms. Dunlop commented to Palace Confidential, “”I think Harry’s struggling with it. Poor old Harry. Who is front of The Cut? It’s Meghan. Who is hosting the podcast? It’s Meghan.

“Where’s Harry? I feel sorry for Harry. He’s like the in-between guy. Meghan is off there in the fast lane.”

It coincides with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first visit to the UK since their return for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last week.

Harry and Meghan will attend events in Manchester and London before departing for Germany to commemorate the Invictus Games’ one-year anniversary.

Although it is unknown if they will pay the Queen a visit at Balmoral, it is believed unlikely given that the pair has travelled without their children Archie and Lili.

Advertisement

Also Read

Princess Diana memories have been ‘edited’: Omid Scobie
﻿Princess Diana memories have been ‘edited’: Omid Scobie

The life of Princess Diana was carefully edited to enhance the royal...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story