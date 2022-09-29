Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince Harry surprised by public’s love for King Charles and Camilla

Prince Harry left heartbroken after recent UK visit

  • The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir may be postponed until next year.
  • It is believed he is revising it in light of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.
  • He fears he might receive intense backlash from the publication of his book, a journalist claims.
The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir may be postponed until next year because he is revising it in light of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Journalist Josh Rom speculated Harry was reworking his book because he “wasn’t expecting the absolute adoration” the public displayed for his relatives in response to news about why the book would be delayed.

Together with other members of the Royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended royal engagements.

The journalist claimed ,“Prince Harry is now scrambling chapters and passages of his book because He thinks he might come across as insensitive.”

Added him: “He fears he might receive intense backlash from the publication of his book because he wasn’t expecting the absolute adoration from the family at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and the outpouring of love for King Charles III and also the Queen Consort, Camilla, as well as the utmost support for his brother Prince William and the Princess of Wales.”

