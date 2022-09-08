People close to the Future King are said to be “extremely disturbed.”

People close to the Future King are said to be “extremely disturbed” at the split between Prince Charles and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly declined to visit the Prince of Wales at his residence on the Scottish estate Birkhall.

Russell Myers, editor of the Daily Mirror, commented on the purported action of the Sussexes and claimed that the pair allegedly “threw Charles’ olive branch back in his face.”

The royal editor said: “I know for a fact that he [Charles] has offered them [Harry and Meghan] a place to stay, he has produced an olive branch to them, he has wanted to bring them close, he has tried to make instances to see them and I just think it’s being thrown back in his face.”

“It seems as though Meghan has a completely unfortunate and destructive relationship with her own father,” he continued.

“But it just seems particularly sad that Harry is, by his own accord or through conversations with his wife, going down that route.

“[He’s] destroying his relationship with his father because of how he feels, especially on such a poignant anniversary — the 25th anniversary of his mother’s death.

“That is deeply sad and I’m sure that the Prince of Wales and people around him are finding it deeply distressing,” he continued.

