Prince Harry thinks his family is not safe in the UK

A former police officer attacked his wife during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK.

Pere Daobry was found guilty of assaulting his wife, Sarah Jay, in September 2016.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen being escorted by the former police officer.

According to UK’s Daily Express, a former police officer attacked his wife, who was left “seconds away from death” during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most recent visit to the UK.

The article states that the Colchester Magistrates’ Court found 52-year-old Pere Daobry guilty of assaulting his wife, Sarah Jay, in September 2016.

“I want to report an assault and I am the perpetrator. I have assaulted my wife,” he was told telling a 999 operator as saying.

“I tried to strangle her,” he said.

According to the story, on September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen being escorted by the former police officer and bodybuilder from Frogmore Cottage to Euston Station.

The report was released when Prince Harry and the UK’s Home Department were engaged in a court dispute over his security.

The Prince feels that his family is not feeling secure when travelling to the UK.

He is requesting authorization to cover his own security costs.

