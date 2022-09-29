Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry thinks his family is not safe in the UK

Prince Harry thinks his family is not safe in the UK

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry thinks his family is not safe in the UK

Prince Harry thinks his family is not safe in the UK

Advertisement
  • A former police officer attacked his wife during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK.
  • Pere Daobry was found guilty of assaulting his wife, Sarah Jay, in September 2016.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen being escorted by the former police officer.
Advertisement

According to UK’s Daily Express, a former police officer attacked his wife, who was left “seconds away from death” during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most recent visit to the UK.

The article states that the Colchester Magistrates’ Court found 52-year-old Pere Daobry guilty of assaulting his wife, Sarah Jay, in September 2016.

“I want to report an assault and I am the perpetrator. I have assaulted my wife,” he was told telling a 999 operator as saying.

“I tried to strangle her,” he said.

According to the story, on September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen being escorted by the former police officer and bodybuilder from Frogmore Cottage to Euston Station.

The report was released when Prince Harry and the UK’s Home Department were engaged in a court dispute over his security.

Advertisement

The Prince feels that his family is not feeling secure when travelling to the UK.

He is requesting authorization to cover his own security costs.

Also Read

Prince Harry surprised by public’s love for King Charles and Camilla
Prince Harry surprised by public’s love for King Charles and Camilla

The publication of Prince Harry's memoir may be postponed until next year....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oprah Winfrey is continuing her
Oprah Winfrey is continuing her "new passion" of hiking in Hawaii
Ireland Baldwin compares her baby belly to sub sandwiches
Ireland Baldwin compares her baby belly to sub sandwiches
List of top 25 trending movies and series on Netflix
List of top 25 trending movies and series on Netflix
Suhana Khan sparks dating rumors with Agastya Nanda
Suhana Khan sparks dating rumors with Agastya Nanda
Prince Harry recalls tough moments with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry recalls tough moments with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry claims to have killed 25 Talibans in Afghanistan
Prince Harry claims to have killed 25 Talibans in Afghanistan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story