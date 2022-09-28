Prince Harry to lose millions if he makes changes in memoir book

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appears ‘distant’: Trouble in Paradise
If the Duke modifies the subject of the book, Prince Harry might only receive half of the sum he chose to receive for his much awaited memoir.
Robert Jobson, a royal expert, stated this while making an appearance on the Australian television programme Sunshine: “I don’t know if he can dampen it down because if does then the amount of money he’s been paid the publishers might turn around and say, we don’t want to pay you the rest.”
“As it’s an autobiography and we know it’s been penned by somebody else but the fact is he’s got to own every word, hasn’t he?
“The narrative, whatever way you look at it, if people disagree then you’ve got a problem because it’s going to be down as the narrative for William and his father,” the expert continued.
Robert continued, “He’s not even done a Diana, Her True Story because she could say it was written by Andrew Morton. This was written by him.”
After the passing of the Queen, it was rumoured that the royal family and the Sussexes may hold reconciliation discussions.
The Duke had to reconsider other stories for the book, according to Robert, who said that the potential negotiations “had thrown a spanner in the works.”
