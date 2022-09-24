Advertisement
  • Prince Harry, William’s ‘meaningful reconciliation’ not in sight soon
  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s brief reunion following the death of the Queen was only “temporary”.
  • The brothers gathered for a Windsor walkabout on September 8, the day the Queen passed away.
  • Kate Nicholl asserted that they merely had a “brief chat”.
A royal analyst stated that Prince Harry and Prince William’s brief reunion following the death of the Queen was only “temporary.”

The brothers gathered for a Windsor walkabout on September 8, the day the Queen passed away in Balmoral.

However, despite some “hoping” that the princes would be closer after the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, royal author Kate Nicholl asserted that they merely had a “brief chat.”

“I wondered if there might be something to suggest that the reconciliation that everyone was hoping for might be taking place,” Kate stated in an interview with Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

“I was told by someone very much in the know that that wasn’t the case.

“There wasn’t a private dinner or anything going on,” the expert said.

“The only meeting we know of was when William was returning from the school run and happened to pass Harry and Meghan in [Windsor] Home Park and had a quick word.

“That suggests we’re very far off from a long-term and meaningful reconciliation between these two men.”

