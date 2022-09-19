Prince Harry’s act around Prince William during their reunion after Queen’s death.

An expert in body language has commented on how Prince Harry behaved around his brother Prince William at their historic reunion last week following the Queen’s passing.

Dr. Louise Mahler commented on Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markel’s re-entry into the royal family after the Queen’s passing. Despite a reported schism, the couple was seen stepping out with William and Kate to greet mourners at one point.

Mahler told that Harry’s expression literally had “I am peeved” written all over it.

She continued by making remarks about Harry and Meghan’s disregard for royal tradition by holding hands during their public outings.

“They are demonstrating that we are unique. You don’t want us to be royalty, so we won’t follow the rules. So, let’s hold hands,” Mahler remarked.

“Everyone else was spaced quite clearly, and they’re together,” she continued. That is a claim. They do assist one another, but they also assert that they are not required to adhere to royal protocol.

