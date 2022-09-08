Prince Louis comes across as motivated rather than “nervous”

Prince Louis attracted everyone’s attention.

He was photographed going to Lambrook School in Berkshire.

They arrived at their $13,000 private school close to Windsor.

Advertisement

Prince Louis attracted everyone’s attention when he was photographed going to Lambrook School in Berkshire with his brothers Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As they arrived at their $13,000 private school close to Windsor, Prince William and Kate Middleton left royal admirers drooling over their connection with the Cambridge children.

Expert Judi James commented on the prince’s body language and said that the youngest royal appeared determined rather than apprehensive as he started the new voyage.

Louis’ eyes are locked forward, but the expert noted that instead of showing nervousness about his first day of school, his face is one of resolve.

When comparing Prince George’s first day of kindergarten at Thomas’ Battersea in 2017 to Louis’ body language, Judi noted that George was an only child before becoming the big brother to Charlotte and Louis.

It’s possible that Kate’s morning sickness made his first day difficult for him.

Advertisement

When a child’s first day of school comes around, parents will always be under extra stress.

In contrast, the expert said Princess Charlotte showed “greater levels of confidence and sociability than her older brother.”

But she initially needed some encouragement to emerge out of her shell; she retreated while holding her mother’s hand and even hid behind Kate, the author continued.

Also Read Royal photographer struggles to take Prince louis photographs Prince Louis gives royal photographer a tough time. Royal photographer revealed his...