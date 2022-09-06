Prince William and Kate Middleton expresses grief in a tweet

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent their condolences to the victims of Sunday’s stabbings in Canada.

This is Prince William’s first social media post since arriving in the UK with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

stabbing spree in Canada´s Saskatchewan province left at least 10 people dead.

The 10 persons who were killed in a stabbing in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan have had the full support of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking”, the royal couple wrote on Twitter and Instagram at the same time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones.

The Duke further said, “Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W”

In the Canadian state of Saskatchewan, a stabbing spree on Sunday resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 15 injuries in an indigenous settlement and a neighbouring town.

