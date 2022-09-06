Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William and Kate Middleton expresses grief in a tweet

Prince William and Kate Middleton expresses grief in a tweet

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William and Kate Middleton expresses grief in a tweet

Prince William and Kate Middleton expresses grief in a tweet

Advertisement
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent their condolences to the victims of Sunday’s stabbings in Canada.
  • This is Prince William’s first social media post since arriving in the UK with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • stabbing spree in Canada´s Saskatchewan province left at least 10 people dead.
Advertisement

The 10 persons who were killed in a stabbing in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan have had the full support of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking”, the royal couple wrote on Twitter and Instagram at the same time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones.

The Duke further said, “Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W”

In the Canadian state of Saskatchewan, a stabbing spree on Sunday resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 15 injuries in an indigenous settlement and a neighbouring town.

Having arrived in the UK on Saturday morning with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this is Prince William’s first social media post.

Advertisement

Also Read

Here’s why Prince William and Kate Middleton ignored Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Here’s why Prince William and Kate Middleton ignored Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's arrival in the UK, the Duke...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story