Prince William and Kate Middleton expresses grief in a tweet

Here’s why Prince William and Kate Middleton ignored Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's arrival in the UK, the Duke...
The 10 persons who were killed in a stabbing in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan have had the full support of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking”, the royal couple wrote on Twitter and Instagram at the same time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones.
The Duke further said, “Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W”
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 6, 2022
In the Canadian state of Saskatchewan, a stabbing spree on Sunday resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 15 injuries in an indigenous settlement and a neighbouring town.
Having arrived in the UK on Saturday morning with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this is Prince William’s first social media post.
