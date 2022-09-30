Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly dislike Camilla

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly dislike Camilla

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly dislike Camilla

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly dislike Camilla

Advertisement
  • Prince William and Prince Harry have “a variety of feelings” for Queen Consort Camilla.
  • They find her to be a “almost bearable” person, says royal novelist Tina Brown.
  • The heir and spare were the exception, even with the help of PR guru Mark Bolland.
Advertisement

According to reports, Prince William and Prince Harry have “a variety of feelings” for Queen Consort Camilla and find her to be a “almost bearable” person.

This assertion was made by royal novelist Tina Brown in her book The Palace Papers.

She began by mentioning how Prince William and Prince Harry had ‘barely tolerated’ Camilla since 1996.

The heir and spare were an exception, even with the help of Mark Bolland, a well-known PR guru who King Charles hired to “earn approval” from the Royal Family.

She started by explaining, “One carefully managed myth peddled by Bolland was that the boys had warmed to Camilla. But they tolerated her at best.”

“In his early thirties, Harry was still complaining bitterly to friends that Camilla had converted his old bedroom at Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire estate, into an elaborate dressing room for herself.”

Advertisement
Even a separate source close to the Daily Mail admitted, “There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla’s marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn’t have the best relationship with his father back then.”

Also Read

Camilla cannot murder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Camilla cannot murder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Camilla was 'very upset' by the Sussexes doing the Oprah Winfrey sit-in....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story