Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly dislike Camilla

Prince William and Prince Harry have “a variety of feelings” for Queen Consort Camilla.

They find her to be a “almost bearable” person, says royal novelist Tina Brown.

The heir and spare were the exception, even with the help of PR guru Mark Bolland.

Advertisement

According to reports, Prince William and Prince Harry have “a variety of feelings” for Queen Consort Camilla and find her to be a “almost bearable” person.

This assertion was made by royal novelist Tina Brown in her book The Palace Papers.

She began by mentioning how Prince William and Prince Harry had ‘barely tolerated’ Camilla since 1996.

The heir and spare were an exception, even with the help of Mark Bolland, a well-known PR guru who King Charles hired to “earn approval” from the Royal Family.

She started by explaining, “One carefully managed myth peddled by Bolland was that the boys had warmed to Camilla. But they tolerated her at best.”

“In his early thirties, Harry was still complaining bitterly to friends that Camilla had converted his old bedroom at Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire estate, into an elaborate dressing room for herself.”



Advertisement

Also Read Camilla cannot murder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Camilla was 'very upset' by the Sussexes doing the Oprah Winfrey sit-in....

Advertisement

Even a separate source close to the Daily Mail admitted, “There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla’s marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn’t have the best relationship with his father back then.”