Prince William broke Britney Spears’s as he stood her up for first dinner date.

Prince William allegedly crushed Britney Spears’ heart by standing her up on their first dinner date, according to a previously unreleased interview with the singer.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker and the current Prince of Wales were romantically linked when they were youngsters and exchanged emails.

However, their brief “virtual romance” came to an end when William dumped the pop singer by failing to show up when they were supposed to meet for dinner.

Britney admitted to communicating with the Duke of Cambridge by email while on a UK tour in a 2002 interview with talk show presenter Frank Skinner.

She was “blown out” by the future King, shattering her dreams of becoming the next monarch of England.

Britney, who had back-to-back No. 1 songs with “Baby One More Time” and “Oops! We traded emails for a while, I Did It Again said to the host.

Then 20-year-old singer said, “And he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn’t work out,”

“You were blown out by Prince William?” the host asked to which Britney replied, “Yeah.”

Britney continued by acknowledging that she was unaware of William’s absence from their date.

Before Britney’s interview, there were rumors of their relationship, but the Buckingham Palace at the time refuted them.

In his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, which was published last year, royal biographer Christopher Andersen verified the couple’s relationship.

The author wrote, “[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young.” It’s possible that they spoke over the phone, but I don’t think they ever got to meet up during that time.

