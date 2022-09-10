Prince William is now the new ‘Prince of Wales’

Prince William was given the title Prince of Wales by King Charles III.

The monarch made the announcement in his first speech to the UK following the Queen’s death.

He succeeds Prince Charles as Duke of Cornwall and takes on responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall.

King Charles III conferred the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on Prince William and his bride Kate Middleton in his first official speech to the UK following the Queen’s passing.

Prince William, who also owns the Duchy of Cambridge and Cornwall, was given the title of Prince of Wales by Charles during his first speech as the King, the BBC reported late on Friday, September 9, 2022.

In his historic address, King Charles said: “As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.”.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.”

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

