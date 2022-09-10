Prince William, Kate Middleton updates new titles on social media

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been replaced on Instagram by Prince and Princess of Wales, according to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

After King Charles, who had previously held the title of Prince of Wales, awarded them the new titles, the royal couple instantly altered their names on social media.

On Thursday, Kate and William surpassed 14 million Instagram followers.

