Prince William, Kate Middleton wants apology from Harry, Meghan

Photos of Harry and Meghan with William and Kate hints there was a rift

Prince William is reportedly still upset over how he and Kate Middleton were treated.

He is waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘acknowledge’ the hurt they have caused.

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, the ‘Fab Four’ reached an understanding but now “the trust is gone”.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is reportedly still upset over how he and Kate Middleton were treated and is still waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to apologize.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, which cited The Telegraph, Prince William is still furious over how he and Kate were treated.

In the words of the story, “William and Kate are unable to move on until Harry and Meghan at least ‘acknowledge’ the hurt they have caused, let alone apologize for it.

The report further says, “They feel that Oprah crossed a line and that someone should acknowledge the motives behind it and the pain it caused.”

The Telegraph claims that after Queen Elizabeth’s passing, William, Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton reached an understanding and went out together to witness the tributes to the monarch. However, “the trust is gone,” according to The Telegraph.

A durable peace, it said, remains difficult despite the ‘Fab Four’s’ recent opportunity for reconciliation.

