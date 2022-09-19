Prince William, Kate Middleton’s kids to attend Queen’s funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen’s state funeral.

The second and third in line to the throne will follow the military bearer party.

According to the order of service, children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen’s state funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ two eldest children will be among the 2,000 guests gathered in Westminster Abbey to bid farewell to the monarch they affectionately referred to as “Gan Gan.”

The second and third in line to the throne will follow the military bearer party as they carry the Queen's coffin.

Before Monday’s departure, Britain observed a moment of silence on Sunday as a respect to Queen Elizabeth.

Since Wednesday night, the body of Queen Elizabeth has been lying in state on a catafalque in London’s venerable Westminster Hall.

Among the stream of dignitaries who paid respects at the late emperor’s casket were US President Joe Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan. Biden crossed himself and touched his heart as he stood on a gallery in the mediaeval hall.

French President Emmanuel Macron, King Harald V of Norway, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Letsie III of Lesotho, and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg were among those who paid their respects.

