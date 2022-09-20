Prince William & Kate Middleton’s tribute to late Queen almost went unnoticed.

Royal family attended burial of Queen Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The information contained in Prince William and Kate’s note cards is unclear.

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s moving tribute to the late Queen during the committal ritual almost went undetected. The state funeral for Her Majesty was held in London’s Westminster Abbey.

In a private ceremony, the royal family attended the burial of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Love-filled notes from the new Prince and Princess of Wales to the deceased king were concealed behind the Imperial Crown on the coffin.

The moment the coffin’s crown was removed and the tributes could be clearly seen among the wreaths, the onlookers were struck speechless.

Before the Imperial Crown was lifted from the casket, a wreath composed of some of the Queen’s favorite flowers was placed close to it.

A poignant letter from King Charles III to his late mother was also interred with the flowers. “In love and devoted memory, Charles R.” is written on the note.

William had already given a heartfelt homage to his grandmother, remembering her as both his adored “Grannie” and a “amazing leader.”

The Princess of Wales also paid respect to the late monarch in a more understated manner by donning the Queen’s striking jewelry.

