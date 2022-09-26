Advertisement
"Prince William will be a compassionate monarch"



  • A former royal butler predicts what Prince William will bring to the British monarchy.
  • Grant Harrold says he’ll be “a very modernistic monarch, almost celebrity-like”.
  • He’ll still have elements of the old tradition and etiquette thanks to his father and grandmother.
Advertisement

According to a former royal butler, Prince William would lead a caring “modernistic monarchy” by “putting himself in anyone’s shoes.”

The public adores the Prince and the Princes of Wales, according to Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, who was speaking with Slingo.

Prince William will “bring in his modern approach,” according to Grant, while Prince Charles will use a combination of both. We’ll witness a conventional but also rather modernist King.

“That little bit of tradition [Charles] will pass on to William, and while William will be a very modernistic monarch, almost celebrity-like as that’s the way it seems to be becoming, but he’ll still have elements of the old tradition and etiquette, and that’ll be thanks to his father and his grandmother,” he predicted.

“He’s not a king because that’s his job, he’ll be doing it for the people, to try and help them and make the country, if not the world, a better place,” Grant added.

