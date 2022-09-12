Prince William’s dramatic text to Harry becomes talk of the town

Prince William’s emotional text to Prince Harry has become the talk of the town.

The brothers have not spoken for two years and “there is both anger and grief about it all on both sides,”

William’s dramatic statement is not an overnight reconciliation but rather a public display of solidarity.

After the brothers and their wives reunited to welcome the multitude of mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Prince William’s emotional text to Prince Harry has become the talk of the town.

According to royal sources, the newly minted Prince of Wales sent a text message inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to accompany him and Kate Middleton on the walkabout.

According to sources, Harry didn’t take long to accept the proposal time. According to a source who spoke to Daily Mail, “It happened very quickly – remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland.”

Meanwhile, it is asserted that William’s dramatic statement is not an overnight reconciliation but rather a public display of solidarity during a time of national mourning.

“These coming days are going to be extremely intense and getting through them without distraction can only be a good thing,” said one royal source.

“The problem is that they have barely spoken for two years and there is both anger and grief about it all on both sides,” added another.

