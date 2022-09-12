Princess Anne chosen to carry coffin of Queen Elizabeth

Princess Anne accompanied the funeral cortege from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

She was followed by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in a royal Bentley.

The coffin of Princess Anne’s mother, the Queen, will also be flying from Scotland to London.

The Very Reverend Professor David Fergusson, dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, was one of the individuals flying with the coffin to RAF Northolt in Ruislip, west London.

“Nothing was left to chance in the Queen’s funeral arrangements, meaning Her Majesty likely personally requested that her daughter accompany the coffin to the Palace of Holyroodhouse,” said the publication.

As Her Majesty’s casket entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the heartbroken Princess Anne was also observed giving a painful farewell curtsy.

The Queen passed away at the age of 96, and Princess Anne was there, along with her brother, King Charles III.

