Princess Charlotte caught attention of Prince Harry during Queen Elizabeth II funeral

  • Charlotte caught attention of Harry during Queen Elizabeth II funeral.
  • Both were present at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel with the rest of the royal family.
  • Charlotte is seen adjusting her kitty in a beautiful moment captured on camera before grinning at uncle Harry.
During Queen Elizabeth II’s burial, Princess Charlotte engaged her uncle, Prince Harry, in a charming conversation.

Before Her Majesty was laid to rest, the pair, who were present at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel with the rest of the royal family, shared a brief moment.

Charlotte is seen adjusting her kitty in a beautiful moment captured on camera before grinning at uncle Harry.

“I believed I had only caught a brief conversation between Harry and Charlotte. I hope it’s recorded on video by someone “One person responded on Twitter.

Another person said, “Cute little smile between Harry and little Charlotte.”

