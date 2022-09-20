Princess Charlotte caught attention of Prince Harry during Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Charlotte caught attention of Harry during Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

Both were present at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel with the rest of the royal family.

Charlotte is seen adjusting her kitty in a beautiful moment captured on camera before grinning at uncle Harry.

Advertisement

During Queen Elizabeth II’s burial, Princess Charlotte engaged her uncle, Prince Harry, in a charming conversation.

Before Her Majesty was laid to rest, the pair, who were present at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel with the rest of the royal family, shared a brief moment.

Charlotte is seen adjusting her kitty in a beautiful moment captured on camera before grinning at uncle Harry.

“I believed I had only caught a brief conversation between Harry and Charlotte. I hope it’s recorded on video by someone “One person responded on Twitter.

Another person said, “Cute little smile between Harry and little Charlotte.”

Also Read Camilla Parker lost her calm over Princess Charlotte’s antics at Queen’s funeral Camilla Parker lost her calm over Princess Charlotte's antics at Queen's funeral....