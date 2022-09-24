Princess Diana, Charles cried for hours on divorce day

Diana and Charles cried on the day they announced their divorce.

Diana’s personal trainer previously said she had no desire to divorce Charles.

She just wanted to be a “loving wife”.

On the day they announced their divorce, Princess Diana and King Charles had an emotional exchange. After signing the document, the royal couple, who divorced in 1996, sat on a seat together and sobbed.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, “On the day of the divorce (Aug. 28, 1996), she and Charles sat down together on the sofa and they both cried.”

She continued: “It was this crazy separation, but by the time the divorce was actually finalized, they were on much better terms.”

Jenni Rivett, Diana’s personal trainer, previously admitted to Yahoo that she had no desire to divorce Charles.

“Given the choice, she would have stayed and tried to make a happy marriage,” he told. “She loved Charles. She wasn’t the one who wanted to separate or divorce. She was sad about it. She wanted to be a loving wife.”

