Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Princess Diana, Charles cried for hours on divorce day

Princess Diana, Charles cried for hours on divorce day

Articles
Advertisement
Princess Diana, Charles cried for hours on divorce day

King Charles pushed Queen Elizabeth against Princess Diana

Advertisement
  • Diana and Charles cried on the day they announced their divorce.
  • Diana’s personal trainer previously said she had no desire to divorce Charles.
  • She just wanted to be a “loving wife”.
Advertisement

On the day they announced their divorce, Princess Diana and King Charles had an emotional exchange. After signing the document, the royal couple, who divorced in 1996, sat on a seat together and sobbed.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward,  “On the day of the divorce (Aug. 28, 1996), she and Charles sat down together on the sofa and they both cried.”

She continued: “It was this crazy separation, but by the time the divorce was actually finalized, they were on much better terms.”

Jenni Rivett, Diana’s personal trainer, previously admitted to Yahoo that she had no desire to divorce Charles.

“Given the choice, she would have stayed and tried to make a happy marriage,” he told. “She loved Charles. She wasn’t the one who wanted to separate or divorce. She was sad about it. She wanted to be a loving wife.”

Also Read

Princess Diana ‘cried herself to sleep’ over Charles bullying Harry
Princess Diana ‘cried herself to sleep’ over Charles bullying Harry

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burell reveals how she cried herself to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story