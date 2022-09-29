Princess Diana slapped father for marrying behind mother’s back

“Proud lady” All Princess Diana required was “respect” Would not have revolted

Princess Diana and her stepmother did not get along well.

Edward John, the father of Diana, wed Raine without Frances Shand Kydd’s consent.

Diana believed her mother was not given enough attention at her brother Charles Spencer’s wedding.

According to journalist Tina Gaudoin, Diana did not react well to the choice and later "slapped" her father.

According to journalist Tina Gaudoin, Diana did not react well to the choice and later “slapped” her father.

“All the Spencer children behaved very badly to Raine, it wasn’t just Diana. They were purposely ganging up on her,” expert Ingrid Seward admitted in 2017.

Diana and Raine had a fight later in her marriage to Prince Charles, which led Diana to push the “wicked step mother” down the stairs.

Diana believed her biological mother, Frances Shand Kydd, was not given enough attention at her brother Charles Spencer’s wedding at Althorp House, according to Raine’s personal assistant, Sue Howe.

In her words: “[Raine] was badly bruised and dreadfully upset. It was not justified at all, it was a cruel heartless thing to do and I think it was Diana’s perception of how Raine was treating Mrs Shand Kidd. I think Diana was very stressed. This sounds really wrong but she wasn’t centre of attention on this occasion.”

Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, stated of the incident: “She had a furious row with Raine because Diana was so upset that her own mother had been ignored in the ancestral home. She pushed her and Raine fell down the stairs.”

