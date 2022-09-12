Public asked to avoid teddy and sandwiches for Queen’s tribute

The Queen passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96.

Mourners have gathered to pay their respects to her with sandwiches and Paddington bears.

Royal Parks have asked mourners to only leave unwrapped flowers and marmalade sandwiches.

The Daily Mail reports that Royal Parks administrators have requested mourners to stick to unwrapped flowers and refrain from leaving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwiches as homage to the Queen.

In honour of her endearing sketch that was filmed a few months ago, children from all around the country have gathered to pay their respects to the late monarch with sandwiches and Paddington bears.

For the Platinum Jubilee festivities in June 2022, the Queen made a noteworthy acting cameo in a humorous sketch with Peruvian animal Paddington Bear.

The Queen and Paddington are shown sipping tea together in the little sketch. The Queen similarly takes out a marmalade sandwich from her handbag as Paddington takes one out of his hat “for emergencies.”

One of the few times the Queen was said to have displayed a more playful side, the film quickly gained a lot of popularity.

Only unwrapped flower tributes should be placed in memory of the Queen, according to Royal Parks, the organisation in charge of managing the designated memorial area in Green Park. According to the publication, they are advising people to only leave “organic” waste so that it can start to disintegrate.

In a statement on their website issued this morning Royal Parks said: “Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks.”

