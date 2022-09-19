Queen Elizabeth II, British monarch to celebrate silver, golden, diamond & platinum jubilees

Queen Elizabeth II the only British monarch to commemorate silver, golden, diamond, and platinum jubilees.

Queen Elizabeth II the only British monarch to commemorate silver, golden, diamond, and platinum jubilees—marking 25, 50, 60, and 70 years on the throne.

Here’s a look back at how the festivities highlighted the enduring characteristics and recent changes in British society, as well as the country’s bond with its royal family.

Silver Jubilee of 1977

People set up tables in the street for patriotic communal feasts while bunting bearing the British flag was strung up nationally throughout the celebrations.

Millions of people reportedly witnessed the monarch’s carriage parade across London.

The monarch reaffirmed her commitment to service, established a network of beacons across the nation, and had a boat journey along the Thames.

The new section of the London Underground was given the name Jubilee Line, and a 25 pence coin with a rare crown was also struck.

Queen Elizabeth said, “These 25 years have seen much change for Britain,” Queen Elizabeth said.

“No longer an imperial power, we have been coming to terms with what this means for ourselves and for our relations with the rest of the world.”

In addition to television, she claimed that advances in science, technology, and medicine had made people’s lives better.

Communities used to host sporting events, contests, fetes, parades, and fund-raisers in a time when people were more neighborly.

The party offered a respite from the economic doldrums, but not everyone participated.

In a well-known prank, The Sex Pistols released their punk hymn “God Save The Queen” and sailed past parliament to play it.

Golden Jubilee of 2002

Newspapers feared the occasion would be a failure characterised by cynicism and apathy in the wake of the stormy 1990s and a decline in the monarchy’s popularity.

However, the golden jubilee restored the festive atmosphere and gave Britons a chance to once more express their love for the royal family.

The sovereign suffered the loss of both her mother, queen Elizabeth, who was 101 years old, and her sister, princess Margaret, in February, drawing sorrow from the public.

Street parties returned, though not to their 1977 level of popularity.

A million people flooded the streets outside as Queen guitarist Brian May performed the national anthem on the roof during a pop event in the Buckingham Palace lawn.

Princes William and Harry, the grandson of the queen, made their first public appearance with their future stepmother Camilla.

A Concorde flypast topped a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth said, “Anyone who can remember what things were like after those six long years of war, appreciates what immense changes have been achieved since then,”

“I think we can look back with measured pride.”

Diamond Jubilee in 2012

With the London 2012 Olympics taking place in July and August, Britain had a very prosperous summer, which included the jubilee.

The activities from June 2–5 included a pop performance, a river procession, beacons, a thanksgiving ceremony, and other traditions from previous jubilees.

The fleet of 1,000 vessels, the largest on the Thames in 350 years, participated in the procession. Despite the deluge, an estimated 1.2 million spectators lined the riverbanks to witness.

On the lead barge, the monarch’s husband Prince Philip later spent five nights in the hospital with a bladder infection.

Gary Barlow of Take That organized the event, which took place in front of Buckingham Palace.

Street parties were replaced by Big Jubilee Lunch events, which attracted an estimated 8.5 million attendees.

The Elizabeth Tower was given to the Houses of Parliament’s clock tower, and her name was also given to the Olympic Park.

Only Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and his family were present on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, which served as a sign of the monarchy’s future course.

Queen Elizabeth said, “I dedicate myself anew to your service a time to give thanks for the great advances that have been made since 1952 and to look forward to the future with clear head and warm heart.”

The monarchy’s social media networks were very active during the event.

Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The festivities from June 2–5 served as the last official public celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

The 96-year-old was left alone since Prince Philip passed away in 2021.

Britain had left the European Union and was experiencing a rising cost of living crisis.

Due to her mobility concerns, Queen Elizabeth only made a few public appearances, but she did use a walking stick when she did so on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

In each capital of the Commonwealth, Jubilee beacons were lit.

Commemorative crowns, now worth £5, were issued by the Royal Mint.

A lemon Swiss roll and Amaretti trifle combo won the Platinum Pudding competition in a nation consumed by TV baking competitions.

A memorable beginning to the Platinum Party at the Palace performance included Queen Elizabeth tapping her teacup to the beat of “We Will Rock You” while interacting with a computer-generated Paddington Bear.

A light show created by 400 drones was seen over the palace.

Queen Elizabeth said, “While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability.”

The monarch passed away three months later.

