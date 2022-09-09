Advertisement
date 2022-09-09
Edition: English

Queen Elizabeth II slams as a coloniser by haters

  • Queen Elizabeth II is slammed as a coloniser by haters.
  • Junior Andre has defended the Queen against those who call her soulless.
  • Some of the soulless comments I’ve read were all written to get likes and have a remark pinned.
Queen Elizabeth II of being a colonizer by haters accusations.

Junior Andre, the son of English musician Peter Andre, has defended the Queen against those who call her soulless.

“This age is seeing so many wild things back to back. It’s one of the maddest times to be alive. And also… the most unserious generation ever,” wrote presenter David Whiteley in a post that Junior reposted on Instagram.

Some of the soulless comments I’ve read were all written to get likes and have a remark pinned.

Commenters who supported the Queen added: “Totally agree. The vile commentary on our Queen’s departure that is being posted on Twitter today is abhorrent. I genuinely worry about the future.

“Yes, I concur. Totally repulsive,” a third person commented.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Foreign royals have sent their condolences to the British people and the Royal Family.

