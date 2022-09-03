Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth is “threatened” by Meghan Markle with a “vault of skeletons.”

Queen Elizabeth is “threatened” by Meghan Markle with a “vault of skeletons.”

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth is “threatened” by Meghan Markle with a “vault of skeletons.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ditches Queen upon arrival in UK

Advertisement
  • Royal experts have gone into a frantic frenzy over Meghan Markle
  • She claimed warnings that she had the “greatest dirt” on the British Royal Family.

Richard Eden, the royal editor of The Daily Mail, only just acknowledged this.

Advertisement

He began by adding, “She made a series of quite overt allusions that she would say a lot more later. It became obvious that they posed a threat.

Also Read

With Archetypes, Meghan Markle is “destroying the royal illusion.”
With Archetypes, Meghan Markle is “destroying the royal illusion.”

Many Sussex fans throughout the world claim that Meghan Markle has destroyed...

During the course of his conversation, the expert said, “She was coming off as saying, ‘I can say these things, I’ve decided not to’.”

This assertion was made only a few months prior to Prince Harry’s planned publication of his scathing expose on the Royal Family, which he has described as being “dear to his heart.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story