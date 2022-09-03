Royal experts have gone into a frantic frenzy over Meghan Markle

She claimed warnings that she had the “greatest dirt” on the British Royal Family.

Richard Eden, the royal editor of The Daily Mail, only just acknowledged this.

He began by adding, “She made a series of quite overt allusions that she would say a lot more later. It became obvious that they posed a threat.

During the course of his conversation, the expert said, “She was coming off as saying, ‘I can say these things, I’ve decided not to’.”

This assertion was made only a few months prior to Prince Harry’s planned publication of his scathing expose on the Royal Family, which he has described as being “dear to his heart.”