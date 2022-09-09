Advertisement
Edition: English
Queen Elizabeth memorable photos from her visit to Pakistan

Articles
Harry Styles pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

  • Queen Elizabeth’s memorable photos from her visit to Pakistan.
  • The Queen was greeted with a royal salute of 21 guns and then a royal salute of 100 guns.
  • The royal couple was also the first to visit Mazar-e-Quaid.
Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom from February 6, 1952, until her death on September 8, 2022. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

Elizabeth II, the late British Royal Queen, made two trips to Pakistan. A 1961 instance and then a 1997 one When Queen Elizabeth traveled to Pakistan in 1961, she did so with Prince Philip. She was 34 years old at the time. She was there from February 1 through February 16, 1961.

She traveled to the northern regions of Pakistan, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. Mohammad Ayub Khan, the president at the time, welcomed the royal couple when they arrived in Karachi. A royal salute of 21 guns and then a royal salute of 100 guns were fired to welcome the Queen. The royal couple was the first to travel to Mazar-e-Quaid.

