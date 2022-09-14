Queen Elizabeth photographer upset over clicking last picture

Arthur Edwards was the official royal photographer for 40 years.

He says he was devastated by the thought of not being able to capture Her Majesty’s pictures again.

The Queen and Princess Anne boarded a Royal Air Force C17 Globemaster flight from Edinburgh to London.

Advertisement

Photographer of Queen Elizabeth II talking about their emotional encounter. Arthur Edwards, the official royal photographer, claims he was devastated by the thought of not being able to capture Her Majesty’s pictures once more as her casket arrived in London.

On a Royal Air Force C17 Globemaster flight from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt, the Queen was joined by Princess Anne.

“In that moment, it finally sank in this would be the last time, after 40 years, that I’d photograph the Queen leaving a plane,” Mr. Edwards wrote in The Sun, describing the scene.

Around 7 o’clock, Her Majesty’s plane touched down in west London. Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace welcomed her.

Also Read Royal Family gathers at Buckingham to receive Queen Elizabeth Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have met the Queen for...