Queen Elizabeth scolded Meghan Markle just before her wedding

A new book claims that the late Queen Elizabeth had chastised Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

In her upcoming book The New Royals, royal authority Katie Nicholl discusses the romance between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle.

According to Nicholl, there were arguments between Meghan and the Queen throughout the preparations, and the queen reprimanded the Duchess during a wedding-related taste.

Meghan became “quite upset” with a staff member at a food tasting for her wedding at Windsor Castle, according to the royal expert, who quoted the source.

“Suddenly the Queen walked in and said, ‘Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that’”

According to reports, Meghan also shocked the Queen with her wedding gown.

