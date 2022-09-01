Queen Elizabeth settles down in her Balmoral home

The Queen is currently enjoying her summer vacation at Balmoral, her favorite residence.

A relocation van reportedly carried various “comforts,” including an electric buggy and special bed.

The 96-year-old is expected to make an appearance next week to name the next Prime Minister.

Advertisement

The Queen is spending her summer vacation at Balmoral, her favorite residence, but it has now come to light that some adjustments had to be done in order for her to be at ease before she left for Scotland.

Before the monarch’s July arrival, a sizable relocation van reportedly carried various “comforts,” including an electric buggy and a special orthopaedical bed that were both brought over from her Windsor estate, according to Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle.

Fans of the royal family are well aware that the Queen has been driving an electric buggies. She was first spotted using one at the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year.

According to industry insiders Golf Monthly, the golf buggy she rides is said to have cost £62,000 and is produced by the Danish company Garia and includes a variety of high-end extras.

The Queen has been enjoying her vacation at Balmoral, where she intends to remain until later in October, however she is anticipated to make an appearance in front of the public next week to name the next Prime Minister.

The 96-year-old is relishing being surrounded by family before royal responsibilities take over. Currently residing there, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Lady Louise, and Sir Tim Laurence were spotted on Sunday attending Crathie Kirk.

Advertisement

The Cambridge family, who landed there about two weeks ago, is believed to still remain there.

Also Read Queen Elizabeth to nominate Britain’s new PM at Balmoral Castle The 96-year-old monarch will visit Boris Johnson and his successor on September...