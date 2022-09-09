Queen Elizabeth’s attendance at her final appointment signals her death.

Queen Elizabeth’s attendance at her last appointment served as a sign of her demise, an Australian doctor claimed.

Dr Deb Cohen-Jones claims that the Queen may have been in “great pain” because of her “mottled” hands, which are a symptom of peripheral vascular disease when she met with Liz Truss.

She told, “it looks like there is possibly evidence of peripheral vascular disease. It’s a blood circulation disorder that causes the blood vessels outside of your heart and brain to narrow, block, or spasm,’

She further explained, “It can sometimes result in heart failure. If your peripheral circulation is that poor, organs aren’t receiving a good blood supply. It can be a sign of multi-organ failure.”

Queen Elizabeth II “would have been in a lot of suffering” if she had the chronic illness, according to Dr Deb, because “it seems fairly serious.”

The longest-reigning queen of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at her Balmoral residence, according to a Thursday announcement from Buckingham Palace.

