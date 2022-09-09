Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Queen Elizabeth’s attendance at her final appointment signals her death
Queen Elizabeth’s attendance at her final appointment signals her death

Queen Elizabeth’s attendance at her final appointment signals her death

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth’s attendance at her final appointment signals her death

King of Spain leads tributes to Queen from European royalty

Advertisement
  • Queen Elizabeth’s attendance at her final appointment signals her death.
  • Dr Deb Cohen-Jones claims that the Queen may have been in “great pain.”
  • The longest-reigning queen of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at her Balmoral residence.
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth’s attendance at her last appointment served as a sign of her demise, an Australian doctor claimed.

Dr Deb Cohen-Jones claims that the Queen may have been in “great pain” because of her “mottled” hands, which are a symptom of peripheral vascular disease when she met with Liz Truss.

She told, “it looks like there is possibly evidence of peripheral vascular disease. It’s a blood circulation disorder that causes the blood vessels outside of your heart and brain to narrow, block, or spasm,’

She further explained, “It can sometimes result in heart failure. If your peripheral circulation is that poor, organs aren’t receiving a good blood supply. It can be a sign of multi-organ failure.”

Queen Elizabeth II “would have been in a lot of suffering” if she had the chronic illness, according to Dr Deb, because “it seems fairly serious.”

The longest-reigning queen of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at her Balmoral residence, according to a Thursday announcement from Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

Also Read

Family life of Queen Elizabeth II was rather unconventional
Family life of Queen Elizabeth II was rather unconventional

Elizabeth II had a very unconventional family life while she was Queen....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry and Prince William Plan to Exchange Christmas Gifts
Prince Harry and Prince William Plan to Exchange Christmas Gifts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show
Princess Charlene Says Her Family Is Her 'Rock' During Health Recovery
Princess Charlene Says Her Family Is Her 'Rock' During Health Recovery
Fans pour love for Kate Middleton among pregnancy rumours
Fans pour love for Kate Middleton among pregnancy rumours
Kate Middleton, William receives praises for fulfilling duties during tough times
Kate Middleton, William receives praises for fulfilling duties during tough times
Royal Expert drags Meghan Markle for 'deadly accusations'
Royal Expert drags Meghan Markle for 'deadly accusations'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story