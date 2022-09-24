Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid will attend coronation of Charles
Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid will attend coronation of Charles

Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid will attend coronation of Charles

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid will attend coronation of Charles

Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid will attend coronation of Charles

Advertisement
  • Pamela Hicks, 93, reportedly rolled a wheelchair to the Queen’s burial on Monday.
  • She will be the only individual to have attended three coronations.
  • Pamela was eight years old when she went to King George’s coronation in 1937.
Advertisement

When the bridesmaid for Queen Elizabeth attends King Charles’ coronation, she will be the only individual to have attended three coronations.

Pamela Hicks, 93, reportedly rolled a wheelchair to the Queen’s burial on Monday.

According to the narrative, Pamela was eight years old when she went to see King George’s coronation in 1937.

When the Queen passed away at the age of 96, her son Charles succeeded her as monarch of England.

Also Read

King Charles III coronation will ’emphasise’ the succession line
King Charles III coronation will ’emphasise’ the succession line

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for 2023. It will...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gwendlyn Brown stands behind her father Kody Brown after split
Gwendlyn Brown stands behind her father Kody Brown after split
Watch: Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor luscious moment with grandson
Watch: Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor luscious moment with grandson
Glennon Doyle share the details about her eating disorder
Glennon Doyle share the details about her eating disorder
Elizabeth Hurley is dressed in a bejewelled, bare catsuit
Elizabeth Hurley is dressed in a bejewelled, bare catsuit
Adorable pictures of Shahid Afridi's daughter Aqsa Mayon ceremony
Adorable pictures of Shahid Afridi's daughter Aqsa Mayon ceremony
Angela Simmons confirms relationship with Yo Gotti
Angela Simmons confirms relationship with Yo Gotti
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story