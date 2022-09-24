Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid will attend coronation of Charles

King Charles III coronation will ’emphasise’ the succession line
The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for 2023. It will...
When the bridesmaid for Queen Elizabeth attends King Charles’ coronation, she will be the only individual to have attended three coronations.
Pamela Hicks, 93, reportedly rolled a wheelchair to the Queen’s burial on Monday.
According to the narrative, Pamela was eight years old when she went to see King George’s coronation in 1937.
When the Queen passed away at the age of 96, her son Charles succeeded her as monarch of England.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.