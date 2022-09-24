Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid will attend coronation of Charles

Pamela Hicks, 93, reportedly rolled a wheelchair to the Queen’s burial on Monday.

She will be the only individual to have attended three coronations.

Pamela was eight years old when she went to King George’s coronation in 1937.

When the Queen passed away at the age of 96, her son Charles succeeded her as monarch of England.

