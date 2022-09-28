Queen thought Meghan Markle feud with father was ‘badly handled’

Meghan Markle was asked by Queen Elizabeth II to make amends with her father.

Meghan Markle was asked by Queen Elizabeth II to make amends with her father Thomas Markle. According to author Katie Nicholl, Her Majesty was aware that the conflict between her grand-daughter-in-law and her father might be harmful to both of them as well as the monarchy.

In her upcoming book, “The New Royals,” royal analyst Katie Nicholl stated that “The Queen could see how damaging the situation was between Meghan and her father and she did speak to Meghan about it and tried to encourage her to talk to Thomas,”

The late monarch believed that “the whole thing was quite badly handled with Thomas Markle and it if had been done differently, it would have come out better.”

The Queen at one point also urged Prince Harry to visit Mexico so he could meet Thomas in person.

She reportedly believed that Harry should have met Thomas Markle and thought it was awful that it had to happen, as per Nicholl.

