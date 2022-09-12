Queen’s image is projected on the tallest structure in the world

Queen Elizabeth II portrait has been illuminated on the world’s highest structure.

Her Majesty passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

In a 2,700-foot-tall tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen Elizabeth II portrait has been illuminated on the world’s highest structure.

Her Majesty, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, was also honored by having the Union Jack flag illuminated on the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai.

It is one of many famous structures that are covered in enormous images of the Queen.

In honor of the queen, the Empire State Building in New York shone with a purple and silver display.

Our tower lights will blaze in purple and glimmer in silver tonight to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, according to a tweet from the building.

A black and white photograph of the young Queen visiting the renowned skyscraper in 1957 was featured in an earlier post.

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and the Christ the Redeemer statue that guards Rio de Janeiro in Brazil were both lit up in red, blue, and white at the same time.

The Queen’s image was also placed on billboards in New York City and Las Vegas.

Tonight, our tower lights will shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/qIpk7lQgbc — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/Jmuol3EGIp — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 8, 2022

Following the Queen’s passing, Britain has formally entered a time of national mourning.

It will go on until the conclusion of the State Funeral, which is set for next Monday, September 19.

People intending to pay their last respects have been advised that they may have to wait up to 20 hours in lines that can stretch up to five kilometers to see the monarch lying in state.

In honor of his adored late mother, MPs and peers gathered this morning as King Charles delivered his first speech to Parliament as the British king.

In tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, tonight, I will turn my lights off at midnight.#QueenElizabethII — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) September 8, 2022

