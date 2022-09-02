Advertisement
Queen’s medical crisis is described by a royal biographer

Articles
  • A royal expert claims that the Queen has been instructed to follow medical advice before picking Britain’s next Prime Minister at Balmoral.
  • Royal Expert discusses medical details of Queen in detail

“It is one of the few things that the monarch can actually do now, apparent from opening Parliament. It is one of the few things that is in her power to make somebody a Prime Minister,” Royal author Angela Levin told Jeremy Vine.

Levin added: “She has been coming down to Buckingham Palace for the last 70 years you know to actually give the congratulations, to say goodbye and say hello to the people who are going to be our next Prime Ministers.”

“So it must have been a real wrench for her to give in to the medical people and say Yes, okay I can’t do it.”

The royal expert continued, “It doesn’t make any difference, there isn’t any rule that says it has to be done there but she likes stability and things sort of being the same and she wanted to do it properly.”

Queen Elizabeth II often hosts audiences at Buckingham Palace with the outgoing and new premiers despite her persistent mobility difficulties. The monarch is thought to have performed the historic duty outside of the Palace for the first time in her 70 years on the throne.

