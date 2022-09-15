The most tracked flight in history is the one carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

It is breaking previous records in the process.

The deceased Queen was flown from Edinburgh to London.

On September 13, the deceased Queen was flown from Edinburgh to London, and around five million people followed her journey online, according to the aviation tracking website Flightradar24.

This figure comes from two sources: the 4.79 million users of the Flightradar24 website and mobile app, as well as the additional 296,000 users who watched the flight on YouTube.

The Queen was in the Royal Air Force aircraft for an hour and 12 minutes of flight time. It touched down at RAF Northolt, a military base in Greater London that is roughly six miles from Heathrow Airport.

The Queen’s casket was transported to Buckingham Palace from Northolt. The Queen’s casket will be carried on Wednesday, September 14 to Westminster Hall in Parliament, where she will lay in state until her burial on Monday, September 19, which will take place at Westminster Abbey.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend, but Nancy Pelosi won’t.

Flightradar24 is one of the growingly well-liked tools for tracking aircraft. The website was launched in Sweden in 2006 and opened to the general public three years later.

When the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajokull erupted in 2010, thousands of aircraft throughout Europe and North America were grounded and rerouted, giving it its first significant moment of popular attention.

The employees of Flightradar24 were aware that the Queen’s last aviation trip could get a lot of attention. Although their staff made every effort to keep the website as stable as possible, the enormous surge of new visitors presented a technological issue.

In a blog post, Petchenik stated that “this immediate, enormous rise was beyond what we had anticipated.”

“In total, we received 76.2 million queries relating to one flight alone,” he continued. “This includes any user activity, including clicking on the flight icon, clicking on the aircraft information in the left side box, or changing settings.

He thinks that “for a long while,” this particular aircraft search record will stand.

