Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rain expected at Queen Elizabeth II funeral day

Rain expected at Queen Elizabeth II funeral day

Articles
Advertisement
Rain expected at Queen Elizabeth II funeral day

Rain expected at Queen Elizabeth II funeral day

Advertisement
  • Light showers may occur during Queen Elizabeth II’s burial procession.
  • Met Office says there is a slim chance of rain during the committal services.
  • The Royal Family might be caught in a light rainstorm.
Advertisement

Light showers may occur during Queen Elizabeth II’s burial procession in Windsor, according to the Met Office.

For the moving yet momentous occasion on Monday, a multitude of mourners has been assembling in London and Windsor.

Before the afternoon’s start of the committal services, the Royal Family might be caught in a light rainstorm.

According to meteorologist Alex Burkill, “There is a small chance of the odd shower through the afternoon, most likely around 3 pm or 4 pm.”

There is a slim risk, he continued, but the showers  “are going to be so sporadic that it would be quite unlikely that it actually hits where events are going on, but there is just a small chance”.

“They’re also going to be very light, so at most really we’d be talking one millimetre.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch Live: HM Queen Elizabeth II state funeral
Watch Live: HM Queen Elizabeth II state funeral

Thousands of people lined the streets of England to witness the ceremonial...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story