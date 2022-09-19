Rain expected at Queen Elizabeth II funeral day

Light showers may occur during Queen Elizabeth II’s burial procession.

Met Office says there is a slim chance of rain during the committal services.

The Royal Family might be caught in a light rainstorm.

Advertisement

Light showers may occur during Queen Elizabeth II’s burial procession in Windsor, according to the Met Office.

For the moving yet momentous occasion on Monday, a multitude of mourners has been assembling in London and Windsor.

Before the afternoon’s start of the committal services, the Royal Family might be caught in a light rainstorm.

According to meteorologist Alex Burkill, “There is a small chance of the odd shower through the afternoon, most likely around 3 pm or 4 pm.”

There is a slim risk, he continued, but the showers “are going to be so sporadic that it would be quite unlikely that it actually hits where events are going on, but there is just a small chance”.

“They’re also going to be very light, so at most really we’d be talking one millimetre.”

Advertisement

Also Read Watch Live: HM Queen Elizabeth II state funeral Thousands of people lined the streets of England to witness the ceremonial...