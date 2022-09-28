Reason why royals were avoiding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being “ostracised,” according to a royal pundit.

The royal family appeared to distance itself from the newlyweds.

Princess Eugenie, ‘seemed to have lost the power of speech on that day,’ Neil said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly ignored by the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19.

In his interview with The Cut, Neil Sean In his interview with The Cut, Neil Sean

“Even their closest [friend], Princess Eugenie, seemingly, had lost the power of speech on that day, and seemingly did not want to speak to Harry or Meghan.”

The expert shared: “Allegedly, according to Meghan’s people, this is all down to the fact that she or they were concerned that lip readers and body language experts, would pick up on this and decide their own interpretation.”

“So apparently, Harry and Meghan fully understood why they were left alone,” Neil said.

“They realized they were the story and the talking points. That’s allegedly what they felt was the deal. Anyone speaking to them could be misinterpreted,” he explained.

