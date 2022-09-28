Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reason why royals were avoiding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Reason why royals were avoiding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Articles
Advertisement
Reason why royals were avoiding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Reason why royals were avoiding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being “ostracised,” according to a royal pundit.
  • The royal family appeared to distance itself from the newlyweds.
  • Princess Eugenie, ‘seemed to have lost the power of speech on that day,’ Neil said.
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly ignored by the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being “ostracised,” according to a royal pundit, as the royal family appeared to distance itself from the newlyweds.

In his interview with The Cut, Neil Sean In his interview with The Cut, Neil Sean

“Even their closest [friend], Princess Eugenie, seemingly, had lost the power of speech on that day, and seemingly did not want to speak to Harry or Meghan.”

The expert shared: “Allegedly, according to Meghan’s people, this is all down to the fact that she or they were concerned that lip readers and body language experts, would pick up on this and decide their own interpretation.”

“So apparently, Harry and Meghan fully understood why they were left alone,” Neil said.

Advertisement

“They realized they were the story and the talking points. That’s allegedly what they felt was the deal. Anyone speaking to them could be misinterpreted,” he explained.

Also Read

Queen thought Meghan Markle feud with father was ‘badly handled’
Queen thought Meghan Markle feud with father was ‘badly handled’

Meghan Markle was asked by Queen Elizabeth II to make amends with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story