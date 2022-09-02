After Meghan Markle, the bride of Prince Harry, revealed that she first started to grasp what it was like to be treated like a black woman

When she started dating the Duke, CNN commentator Don Lemon remarked it was “a little alarming.”

When she wed Harry, Diana’s son, in 2018, the former Suits actress became the first mixed-race individual to marry a senior British royal in generations.

In her notorious Oprah interview, the Duchess of Sussex, who left her position as a senior working royal in 2020, accused an unknown member of the royal family of making a racial remark about her son Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

When the Duchesse said that her connection with Harry caused more attention to be placed on her race than previously in her most recent Spotify podcast with music legend Mariah Carey, Lemon claimed that she was speaking “from a place of privilege.”

Mr Lemon said: “In some ways, she’s saying that she had privilege and so therefore it didn’t apply to her because it never happened to her. Right?

“She was a mixed woman. People didn’t really know how to react to her. They didn’t know if she was black or white, but she didn’t get the full Black treatment because people weren’t sure that she was, you know, black.

“I think most African-Americans probably looked at her and said, ‘oh, I know that’s a black woman,’ but I think the larger culture may not have realised that.

“But […] she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man. And she’s got all this criticism and all this attention.

“And suddenly she understood or understands what it’s like to be part of a group of people, especially women in this country or in Europe, who are discriminated against. So I think it was it was eye-opening for her. It’s certainly real.”

Given that Kate Middleton and Prince William are more likely to be featured in the media, the mother of two appears to have lost interest in the US. The US media is warming up to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who remain devoted to the Queen, despite the recent claims made by Meghan.