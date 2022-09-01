Residence of Princess Diana’s boyfriend remains empty after death

Sources claim that Dodi Fayed’s London apartment has remained intact and undamaged for decades.

Egyptian billionaire Mohammed Al-Fayed refused to put his son’s apartment up for sale.

According to insiders, the apartment has been vacant for more than two decades already.

Advertisement

Princess Diana continues to be a hot issue in the media 25 years after her untimely passing. In the tragic automobile accident that occurred in Paris in 1997, the Princess of Wales was not the only victim. Along with Diana’s then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed, her driver Henri Paul also perished.

It has been claimed that Fayed’s London apartment has remained intact and undamaged for decades despite the fact that he tragically passed away there 25 years ago.

After Fayed’s passing, sources claim that Egyptian billionaire Mohammed Al-Fayed refused to put his son’s London apartment on Park Lane up for sale.

Additionally, he desired that it remain exactly how Fayed had left it previously. According to insiders, the apartment “has been vacant for more than two decades already.”

“A cleaner routinely cleans the property, but everything must be left precisely way it was when Dodi was living there,” a close friend of Al-told Fayed’s Express.

There are still some of Fayed’s possessions inside, including a wall of VHS tapes and a wall-mounted portrait of Princess Diana.

Advertisement

Diana and Fayed were killed in a high-speed vehicle accident that happened at the Place de l’Alma underpass on August 31, 1997.

Also Read Princess Diana last words for firefighter discovered Xavier Gourmelon was 'out of danger' thanks to Princess Diana's hypervigilance and...