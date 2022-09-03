In light of the British Prince’s legal dispute with the Home Office over his security precautions

The security measures were changed in advance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK this month.

In a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex stated that he would not feel secure travelling with his family to the UK without police protection.

Due to what happened to his mother, Princess Diana, in the summer of 1997, longtime journalist Mike Parry claims the duke is using the “security difficulties” in the UK as “emotional blackmail.”

On the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing, Parry, the journalist who broke the news of her horrific death to the world, spoke with Kinsey Schofield of ToDiForDaily.com. Diana passed away in a catastrophic vehicle accident in Paris, France, on August 31, 1997.

Schofield questioned the author about whether he believed that Harry’s desire to up the security for his visit to the UK had been affected by the intense security presence on an episode of her podcast this week.

Parry replied, “I think Harry has had to deal with mental turmoil all his life, from the moment he was pictured walking behind his mother’s coffin.”

He added, “I think Harry sometimes uses the security card really as a manipulative pawn on the chess board. I think there is a little bit of emotional blackmail there because of what happened to his mother.”

Parry also noted, “There are still a lot of people on this earth who believe Diana, Princess of Wales was hounded to her death by the paparazzi and it was the pressure of her fame that led to her ultimate demise.”

Harry has also in the past accused the photographers of following Diana’s vehicle into the Alma tunnel in Paris on the night of the terrible collision.