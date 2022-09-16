Royal family allows Prince Harry to wear military uniform to burial

Prince Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform at the funeral of the Queen’s body.

The decision to ban him from wearing the uniform has been described as a “dramatic u-turn.

Harry will join seven other grandchildren at Westminster Hall to stand in silence for 15 minutes.

In what is being called a dramatic u-turn, palace officials have informed Prince Harry that he can wear his military uniform at a final vigil.

On Saturday evening, Harry will join seven other grandchildren at Westminster Hall to stand in silence for 15 minutes by the Queen’s coffin.

The reversal follows Harry’s statement saying his “military service is not determined by the uniform he wears”, but it is understood the Palace caved to public sentiment after thousands complained about the decision to ban him and not Prince Andrew.

