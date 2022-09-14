Royal Family gathers at Buckingham to receive Queen Elizabeth

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have met the Queen for the final time.

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and other members of the royal family were inside the Palace.

Her Majesty passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Outside the royal house in the heart of London, throngs of the deceased’s admirers gathered and wept over her passing.

After putting their differences aside to honour the Queen outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, the Sussexes and the Waleses are reuniting.

