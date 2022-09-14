Royal Family gathers at Buckingham to receive Queen Elizabeth

London ready’s for grand farewell of Queen Elizabeth
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London ahead of...
Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle have all accompanied Prince Harry to meet the Queen for the final time.
In order to receive the Queen from Scotland, the couple arrived at Buckingham Palace. On Thursday, Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeen.
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and other members of the royal family were inside the Palace with the “fab four.” The Queen, on the other hand, travelled to London with her daughter, Princess Anne.
Outside the royal house in the heart of London, throngs of the deceased’s admirers gathered and wept over her passing.
After putting their differences aside to honour the Queen outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, the Sussexes and the Waleses are reuniting.
